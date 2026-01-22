Enhancing the mobile streaming experience for Australian sports fans

Challenge: Enhance the mobile streaming experience

In the hyper-competitive subscription streaming market, boosting user engagement is the primary driver of success. Part of that is delivering unique content that viewers love, but another key element is the quality of their experience on the streaming platform.

Kayo Sports knew that to maintain its sports streaming leadership, it needed a modern, engaging, and more personalized mobile app experience that could harness the unique strengths of mobile streaming.

Understanding the strategic importance of the project — and the scale of the technical challenge — Kayo Sports partnered with Thoughtworks to bring this vision to life.