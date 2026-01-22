Enhancing the mobile streaming experience for Australian sports fans

Solution: A rejuvenated mobile app — and a platform for future innovation

Thoughtworks collaborated with Kayo Sports to redesign the mobile app, enhancing key areas of the user experience, such as the homepage and video player, to make it more intuitive and engaging.

The app’s design was based on two important pillars:

User-centric design, to build features that make it easier for fans to discover, watch, and engage with live games and on-demand content. Thoughtworks also designed short-form content formats to make the app more engaging and accessible for casual fans who want quick updates or highlights.

Focusing on mobile-native interactions, such as swipe-based navigation and tap-to-watch features, to create an intuitive and seamless user experience.

Keeping in mind the strategic value of the mobile app redesign, Thoughtworks also kept one eye on the future, creating a unified design system and UI toolkit that works seamlessly across mobile, television, and web platforms. Reusable elements such as buttons, icons and layouts ensure a consistent look and feel on every platform and support future scalability.

In addition, Thoughtworks developed templates for visual content, making it easier for Kayo Sports to create and update content and ensure brand consistency across all sports and teams.

Throughout the project, Thoughtworks took a collaborative and adaptive approach to ensure stakeholder alignment and quickly address feedback. Continuous communication, thorough documentation, and proactive stakeholder engagement were critical for the project’s success. To ensure stakeholder buy-in, Thoughtworks also built high-fidelity prototypes to help everyone visualise the end product and align on the design direction.