Scaling SDV Engineering:

Security, AI, and Continuous Software Delivery

Webinar

June 30, 2026 | 10:00AM EST

Software-defined vehicles promise innovation—but many automotive organizations are struggling to scale the engineering practices needed to support them.

As software complexity increases, the industry must meet growing demands around cybersecurity, software quality, validation, and regulatory compliance across connected vehicle platforms. At the same time, AI is rapidly reshaping software engineering workflows, creating new opportunities to accelerate embedded software modernization, improve developer productivity and streamline software delivery.

Join Thoughtworks and AWS for a practical discussion on the engineering practices, architectural approaches, and emerging capabilities that allow teams to build secure, high-quality software at scale.