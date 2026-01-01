Scaling SDV Engineering:
Security, AI, and Continuous Software Delivery
Webinar
June 30, 2026 | 10:00AM EST
Software-defined vehicles promise innovation—but many automotive organizations are struggling to scale the engineering practices needed to support them.
As software complexity increases, the industry must meet growing demands around cybersecurity, software quality, validation, and regulatory compliance across connected vehicle platforms. At the same time, AI is rapidly reshaping software engineering workflows, creating new opportunities to accelerate embedded software modernization, improve developer productivity and streamline software delivery.
Join Thoughtworks and AWS for a practical discussion on the engineering practices, architectural approaches, and emerging capabilities that allow teams to build secure, high-quality software at scale.
What you'll learn:
Based on insights from Thoughtworks' latest SDV Pulse Report, this webinar explores the capabilities shaping the future of software-defined vehicle engineering.
Securing the SDV Platform
- Zero-Trust Architecture
- Security throughout the software lifecycle
Standardizing Software Delivery
- Golden Paths and Sensible Defaults
- Platform engineering approaches
Accelerating Embedded Modernization
- AI-led modernization techniques
- Managing legacy software complexity
Applying GenAI Across the SDLC
- Development productivity
- Testing and documentation automation
Scaling Continuous Validation
- Automotive Test Pyramid
- Modern testing and quality strategies
Embedding Compliance into Delivery
- Continous Compliance
- Traceability and governance
Powered by insights from SDV Pulse Vol. 2
Thoughtworks' SDV Pulse Report explores the technologies, engineering practices, and operating models shaping the future of software-defined vehicles.
This webinar draws on finding from the latest edition, highlighting the capabilites moving from emerging concepts to real-world adoption.
Speakers
Sriram J
Client Partner, Growth Strategist (SDV, SDX)
Automotive & Manufacturing
Thoughtworks