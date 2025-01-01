Shayan Mohanty Head of AI Research

Shayan Mohanty is the Head of AI Research at Thoughtworks, where his group focuses on foundational research to bridge the gap between AI development and production. Previously, he was CEO and Co-Founder of Watchful, a startup that built software to automate the process of data labeling for AI.

Shayan has a decade leading data engineering teams at various companies including Facebook, where he led the stream processing team responsible for processing 100% of the ads metrics data for all FB products. He is also a Guest Scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory and has given talks on topics ranging from Automata Theory to Machine Teaching.