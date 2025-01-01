The most popular container orchestrator, which is used to manage the various containers that comprise distributed cloud-based applications.
Kubernetes ensures that all of the components needed to run a cloud-based application are available when needed. There is a growing ecosystem of tools around Kubernetes that provide additional features.
For companies looking to take advantage of the cloud, Kubernetes is a useful tool for managing distributed applications.
What is it?
A platform for automating the deployment, scaling, and management of cloud applications that are delivered via containers.
What’s in it for you?
Kubernetes is the most widely used container orchestrator — a critical component of managing cloud applications’ lifecycles.
What are the trade-offs?
It’s overkill for a lot of situations. There are many organizations that only need five of the 100 things Kubernetes does.
How is it being used?
Kubernetes is the container orchestrator of choice for managing the lifecycle of cloud applications.
What is Kubernetes?
Kubernetes was developed by Google as a tool to improve the management of its cloud applications. It is a container orchestrator that ensures everything needed to run an application is there when the application launches. The orchestrator ensures that applications keep running, even if individual containers go down, and they enable capacity to be added on demand.
There are a number of alternative container orchestration options, such as Docker Swarm and Mesosphere but Kubernetes has established itself as the clear winner in the space.
What are the benefits of Kubernetes?
Kubernetes has become the container orchestration platform of choice. Major public cloud providers offer managed Kubernetes services, and there is a fast-growing ecosystem around Kubernetes which adds additional richness.
Kuberenetes is a solid choice of container orchestrators for those enterprises deploying cloud-based applications.
What are the trade-offs?
The usual caveats for container orchestrators apply for Kubernetes: you may have to invest in training to keep pace with this fast-moving ecosystem; or if you choose a managed service, your ability to port your applications may suffer.
Kubernetes may also be too resource intensive for some workloads — for instance, in unattended, resource-constrained, remote locations or inside IoT appliances.
How is Kubernetes being used?
Kubernetes has become the container orchestrator of choice at major cloud service providers and enterprises deploying modern cloud applications.
There is a rich ecosystem of tools around Kubernetes, which add additional richness to its features.
