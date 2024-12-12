The client

Wine is a Brazilian company that operates the largest wine club in the world, with over 280,000 subscribers, and more than 2,000 wines on offer across its e-commerce platform.

The company continuously looks for ways to improve its subscription offering and deliver better, more engaging experiences for its subscribers. After setting goals to increase user dwell time on the wine platform, reduce overall acquisition costs and improve customer retention, Wine reached out to Thoughtworks for help.



Rethinking user experiences to increase

retention and engagement

At the start of our engagement, we established two teams that could work simultaneously. The first was focused on developing a new visual identity and tone of voice and aligning Wine’s messaging across its offerings to improve the consistency, quality, and audience relevance of the company’s brand and communications. Alongside those changes, this team also made significant improvements to Wine’s website experience, improving purchase flows for customers.

The second team used service design principles alongside research and experimentation data to design, prototype and validate new features for Wine’s flagship subscription offering — Clube Wine. The team created more than 20 new features, enhancing and improving experiences for all of Wine’s customers.



New features lead to a new subscription model

Through user research and feedback from Wine’s customers, our teams discovered that many of them wanted Clube Wine to offer greater freedom to choose their own labels, grapes and even the origin of the wines they received each month.

As wine selection is a core part of what Wine offers its customers, this could have presented a threat to retention. However, our teams helped Wine understand the underlying opportunity this shift could create, and a new service — Clube Wine Prime — was born.

Instead of receiving curated wines from Wine, Clube Wine Prime customers become members of the brand, gaining the ability to choose their own wines and access exclusive benefits, including discounts, cashback and special shipping rates.

Clube Wine Prime has proven to be a major success, establishing itself as one of Wine’s leading subscription offerings. Its implementation helped expand Wine’s product range, created a new revenue stream, and most importantly, achieved Wine’s initial goal of increasing customer retention and engagement.

To discover how Thoughtworks can help you drive customer engagement and reimagine your business models to deliver unique experiences and drive growth, talk to us today.