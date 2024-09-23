SurePay offers real-time payment verification services, also known as Confirmation or Verification of Payee, providing an extra layer of security for financial institutions and organizations making payments or collecting funds across the UK and Europe. Some 1.5 billion checks are performed every year, and this number is constantly growing. 175k “no match” warnings are shown every day, preventing many payment frauds. Their mission is to protect people against the growing threat of fraud worldwide.



Transforming challenges into business value



SurePay, which deploys its services on Amazon Web Services (AWS), encountered various challenges with its cloud infrastructure, notably rising costs and a lack of visibility into their cloud usage. If these issues remained unaddressed, Surepay risked uncontrolled expenses and inefficiencies that could hinder their growth and operational efficiency.

Thoughtworks stepped in to conduct a comprehensive assessment to identify opportunities for savings and propose methods to better manage costs through a platform-centric approach. We conducted a six-week assessment of SurePay’s cloud infrastructure. This approach included:

Stakeholder interviews with their product owners and engineers

Analyzing their cloud costs, infrastructure utilization and performance

Collaborative workshops to align their business and technical objectives

As part of the assessment, we also helped design a cloud financial management ‘FinOps’ platform enabling SurePay to continuously control costs through resource optimization and waste management.