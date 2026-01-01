Aurelio Antonio Montes Nogueira Lead Data Engineer

I am a Data Engineer with 10 years of experience developing data platforms and digital transformation for commercial and public sector organizations at national and international levels. With a focus on Data Mesh and cloud computing, I am helping a range of different projects to scale data architecture with modern stacks.

Before joining Thoughtworks in 2021, I worked for IBM where I led several internal data projects to modernize and better serve different departments with real-time dashboards. I've also worked for various start-ups, helping them to build pipelines that scale in a high-performance cloud environment.