Leadership insights

Today's leaders must deliver a continuous stream of value. They must think disruptively about opportunities, and respond quickly by creating more agile, innovative organizations that can act upon new information and feedback quickly.
Featured content
Podcast
In conversation with Thomas Squeo, Thoughtworks CTO for the Americas
What does it mean to be a technology leader today? What kind of challenges must you address? What questions do you need to answer? To explore all that — and dive into what it looks like from a Thoughtworks perspective — host Ken Mugrage spoke to Thomas Squeo, the CTO for Thoughtworks in the Americas.
Listen now