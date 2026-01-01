AI for full SDLC

AI assistance across the entire software development lifecycle: requirements, design, coding, testing and deployment.

AI governance and responsible AI

Frameworks and policies for ethical AI use, including bias detection, explainability and compliance with regulations like the EU AI Act.

AI security and governance

Securing AI systems and governing their use, including prompt injection prevention and model security.

AI video generation

AI systems creating synthetic video content from text prompts, enabling automated video production at scale.

AI-assisted coding

AI tools providing code suggestions, completions and generation.