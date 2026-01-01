Looking Glass 2026
Glossary
A
Additive manufacturing (3D printing)
Production using 3D printing for prototyping, custom parts and distributed manufacturing.
Advanced materials (Metamaterials)
Engineered materials with properties not found in nature, enabling new applications.
Agentic conversational AI
Advanced chatbots executing multi-step tasks autonomously.
AI agents for data and analytics
Autonomous AI systems performing data analysis, generating insights and executing data tasks.
AI code assistants
AI-powered tools like GitHub Copilot that suggest code completions, generate functions and assist developers in real-time.
AI for full SDLC
AI assistance across the entire software development lifecycle: requirements, design, coding, testing and deployment.
AI governance and responsible AI
Frameworks and policies for ethical AI use, including bias detection, explainability and compliance with regulations like the EU AI Act.
AI security and governance
Securing AI systems and governing their use, including prompt injection prevention and model security.
AI video generation
AI systems creating synthetic video content from text prompts, enabling automated video production at scale.
AI-assisted coding
AI tools providing code suggestions, completions and generation.
AI-augmented engineering teams
Development teams systematically using AI tools throughout the engineering workflow.
AI-driven capacity planning
Using AI to predict infrastructure needs and optimize resource allocation.
AI-embedded enterprise applications
Enterprise software with built-in AI capabilities; 40% of apps will have AI agents by 2026.
AI-generated UI
User interfaces automatically generated and adapted by AI based on context and user needs.
AI-powered accessibility
AI tools improving accessibility through automatic captioning, screen readers and adaptive interfaces.
AI-powered cloud management
Using AI/ML to automate cloud resource optimization, cost management and performance tuning.
AI-powered drug discovery
AI accelerating pharmaceutical development, potentially halving timelines.
AI-powered predictive maintenance
Using IoT sensors and AI to predict equipment failures. 95% report positive ROI.
AI-powered threat detection
Using ML/AI to identify threats, detect anomalies and automate security operations.
AI-ready data infrastructure
Data architecture optimized for AI workloads, including data quality, lineage and accessibility for model training.
AIOps for IT operations
AI-powered IT operations using ML for anomaly detection, alert correlation and the automated remediation of IT issues.
Ambient computing
Technology embedded in environments that responds contextually without explicit interaction.
API marketplaces and ecosystems
Platforms for discovering, consuming and monetizing APIs both internally and externally.
Artificial general intelligence (AGI)
AI systems matching human-level intelligence across all cognitive tasks, capable of reasoning, learning and adapting without task-specific programming.
Augmented analytics/AI-powered BI
Analytics tools using AI/ML to automate insight generation, pattern detection and natural language queries.
Autonomous AI scientific discovery
AI systems capable of independently conducting scientific research, generating hypotheses, designing experiments and making Nobel-worthy discoveries.
Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs)
Self-navigating robots for material handling and logistics without fixed paths.
Autonomous vehicles (Level 2+)
Vehicles with advanced driver assistance, progressing toward higher automation levels.
B
Brain-computer interfaces
Direct communication between brain and external devices. Primarily medical applications currently.
C
Cloud development environments
Browser-based or cloud-hosted IDEs providing consistent, pre-configured development environments.
Cloud security posture management
Tools that continuously monitor cloud configurations for security risks and compliance violations.
Cloud-native application protection
Integrated security platform protecting cloud-native applications across development and runtime environments.
Commercial nuclear fusion power
Fusion reactors generating electricity for the grid, providing nearly limitless clean energy. First commercial plants targeted for mid-2030s.
Composable enterprise
Building applications from packaged business capabilities (PBCs) that can be assembled and reassembled.
Computer vision in the enterprise
AI systems that analyze images and video for purposes including quality inspection, security and document processing.
Configuration management/policy-as-code
Defining and enforcing infrastructure policies through code for automated compliance.
Connected worker technologies
Wearables and mobile tools enhancing worker safety, productivity and communication.
Continuous threat exposure management
An ongoing assessment and prioritization of vulnerabilities based on real exploitability and business impact.
D
Data and AI governance convergence
Unified governance addressing both traditional data management and AI-specific requirements.
Data democratization
Making data accessible to non-technical users through self-service tools and data literacy programs.
Data governance and quality
Frameworks that ensure data accuracy, consistency, security and compliance. Critical for AI success.
Data mesh architecture
Decentralized data ownership treating data as products owned by domain teams.
Data observability
Monitoring data pipelines for quality, freshness and reliability like infrastructure observability.
Data products/data as a service
Treating datasets as products with defined SLAs, documentation and consumer focus.
DataOps and data engineering
Agile practices for data pipeline development, testing and deployment with continuous integration.
Developer experience (DevEx)
Optimizing developer productivity and satisfaction through tooling, processes and culture. More than eight hours are lost every week.
Digital thread in manufacturing
Connected data flow from design through production and service for traceability.
Digital twins for enterprise
Virtual replicas of physical assets with real-time data integration.
Distributed cloud infrastructure
Cloud services distributed to different physical locations while centrally managed, meeting data sovereignty needs.
Domain-specific AI models
AI models fine-tuned for specific industries or functions, delivering higher accuracy than general-purpose models.
E
eBPF kernel-level observability
Programmable Linux kernel instrumentation for deep observability without code changes.
Emotion AI/affective computing
AI detecting and responding to human emotions through facial, voice and behavioral analysis.
Enterprise AR/VR training
Immersive training using augmented and virtual reality.
Enterprise smart glasses
Wearable displays for hands-free information access.
Event-driven architecture
Systems where components communicate through events, enabling loose coupling and real-time responsiveness.
Event-driven integration
Integration patterns using events for loose coupling between enterprise applications.
Extended detection and response (XDR)
A type of unified security platform that correlates data across endpoints, networks, cloud and email for threat detection.
F
FinOps and cloud financial management
Practices for optimizing cloud spend through visibility, accountability and continuous optimization.
Full autonomous vehicles (Level 5)
Vehicles capable of self-driving in any conditions without human oversight, enabling true driverless transportation.
G
GenAI virtual assistants
AI assistants powered by generative models for natural conversation and task completion.
General-purpose humanoid robots
Human-shaped robots capable of diverse physical tasks in unstructured environments, working alongside humans in homes and workplaces.
Generative AI for enterprise
AI systems that create new content (text, code, images) using large language models, enabling automation of knowledge work and content creation.
Gesture/motion control
Interfaces controlled through hand gestures and body movements without physical contact.
GPU cloud and AI infrastructure
Cloud-based GPU resources for AI/ML workloads.
Grid-scale energy storage
Large battery systems enabling renewable energy integration and grid stability.
H
Haptic technology
Touch feedback systems providing tactile sensations in digital interactions.
Headless commerce/composable DXP
Decoupled commerce architecture separating frontend presentation from backend functionality.
I
IAM evolution/ITDR
Advanced identity management with identity threat detection and response for real-time identity-based attacks.
Incident management automation
Automated detection, routing and initial response to IT incidents.
Industrial metaverse
Persistent, photorealistic digital twins of factories, cities and infrastructure enabling real-time simulation, optimization and remote collaboration.
Industry cloud platforms
Cloud solutions tailored for specific industries with pre-built compliance, workflows and integrations.
Intent-based networking
Networks configured through business intent rather than device-level commands.
IoT security/zero trust for operational technology
Securing IoT and operational technology with zero trust principles.
iPaaS with AI capabilities
Integration platform as a service with AI-powered mapping, transformation and anomaly detection.
L
LEO satellite connectivity
Low Earth Orbit satellite internet providing broadband with 20-60ms latency globally.
Low-code workflow automation
Visual tools for building automated workflows without extensive coding, accelerating process automation.
LPWAN/Satellite IoT connectivity
Low-power wide-area networks and satellite for remote IoT device connectivity.
M
Machine customers/autonomous commerce
AI agents acting as autonomous economic actors, purchasing goods and services on behalf of humans or organizations without human intervention.
MLOps and model operationalization
Practices for deploying, monitoring and managing ML models in production which ensure reliability and effective governance.
Multimodal AI
AI systems processing multiple data types (text, images, audio and video) simultaneously for richer understanding.
N
Network automation/AIOps
Automating network configuration, monitoring and troubleshooting using AI/ML.
Network observability
Deep visibility into network behavior beyond traditional monitoring for troubleshooting.
Neuromorphic computing
Brain-inspired computing architectures for energy-efficient AI processing.
NLP for enterprise search
Natural language processing that enables semantic search across enterprise content, improving information discovery.
P
Passwordless authentication/passkeys
Authentication without passwords using biometrics, hardware keys or cryptographic credentials.
Platform engineering for infrastructure and operations
Applying platform engineering principles to infrastructure and operations teams.
Post-quantum cryptography
Cryptographic algorithms resistant to quantum computer attacks; NIST finalized standards in August 2024.
Privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs)
Technologies enabling data use while protecting privacy: differential privacy, homomorphic encryption, etc.
Private 5G networks
Enterprise-operated 5G networks for industrial IoT, campus coverage and specialized applications.
Programmable money/CBDCs
Digital currencies with embedded rules enabling automated compliance, conditional payments and machine-to-machine transactions.
Programmable networks/software-defined networking
Networks controlled through software APIs enabling automation and dynamic configuration.
Q
Quantum internet/quantum networking
Networks using quantum entanglement for unhackable communication and distributed quantum computing, enabling new security paradigms.
R
RAG for development context
Using retrieval-augmented generation to provide AI coding assistants with codebase-specific context.
Real-time/streaming analytics
Processing and analyzing data as it's generated for immediate insights and actions.
Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG)
Combines LLMs with information retrieval to ground AI responses in verified data sources, reducing hallucinations by 70-90%.
RTLS/asset tracking
Real-time location systems for tracking assets, inventory and personnel.
S
Security behavior and culture programs
Human-centric security initiatives changing employee behaviors beyond traditional awareness training.
Semantic layer/metrics stores
An abstraction layer that consistently defines business metrics. Particularly critical for AI accuracy per Gartner.
Site reliability engineering (SRE)
An engineering approach to operations focusing on reliability through automation and error budgets.
Small language models (SLMs)
Compact AI models under 10B parameters optimized for edge deployment, offering 60-80% cost reduction vs. large models.
Software engineering intelligence
Platforms analyzing development data to measure productivity, identify bottlenecks and optimize processes.
Software supply chain security/SBOM
Securing software dependencies and generating a Software Bill of Materials.
Solid-state batteries at scale
Next-generation batteries using solid electrolytes, offering 50-80% higher energy density, faster charging and improved safety for EVs and devices.
Space-based solar power (SBSP)
Satellites collecting solar energy in orbit and transmitting it wirelessly to Earth, providing 24/7 baseload clean power.
Spatial computing/extended reality
Technologies merging physical and digital worlds including AR, VR and mixed reality.
Spatial computing/natural UI
Computing that blends digital content with physical space for natural interaction.
Sustainable technology/green IT
IT practices reducing environmental impact through efficiency, renewable energy and carbon management.
Sustainable/Green Cloud Computing
Cloud practices minimizing environmental impact through efficient resource use, renewable energy and carbon tracking.
Synthetic biology for manufacturing
Engineering biological systems to produce materials, chemicals and medicines at industrial scale, potentially replacing 60% of physical production by 2040.
T
Third-party risk management
Managing security risks from vendors and partners. 35.5% of breaches originate from third parties.
Total experience (TX) platforms
Unified platforms that address customer, employee and user experience holistically.
U
Unified observability platforms
Integrated monitoring across metrics, logs and traces.
V
Voice user interfaces
Voice-controlled systems with 95%+ accuracy for major languages.
W
X
Z
Zero-trust architecture
A security model where verification is required for every access request, regardless of location.