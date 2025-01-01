LLM-as-a-judge is a technique where you use one large language model (LLM) to evaluate the quality of another. Instead of using human reviewers or simple metrics, a "judge" LLM is given a specific set of criteria and a prompt to assess a response. It can then assign a score, rank multiple options or provide a qualitative review.

This approach offers businesses a scalable, cost-effective and fast way to automate quality control for their AI-powered products, such as chatbots or content generators. It helps ensure consistency and can quickly flag issues like factual errors or an inappropriate tone.