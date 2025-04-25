Resilience in the financial sector - Lessons from human evolution

Resilience is the ability to adapt, recover and thrive amid disruptions. To thrive, financial enterprises must forge a dynamic equilibrium, reflecting the human body's resilience. The human body offers a natural blueprint for resilience, using interconnected systems to regulate and respond to changes. Similarly, financial enterprises can build resilience by ensuring alignment between their control mechanisms, key operational parameters and response strategies.

This article uses the human body as a model for financial enterprise resilience, offering actionable steps to build adaptability through technology and operating model strategy.

Financial enterprises: A parallel model for resilience

The human body and financial enterprises share a strikingly similar approach to maintaining stability and adapting to external and internal disruptions. In human systems we call this homeostasis, and in enterprise systems we use terms such as adaptability and agility to describe similar concepts organizationally. Both rely on structured control systems, key regulatory parameters, and dynamic response mechanisms to ensure long-term survival and efficiency. These have their independence but are aligned with the overall functioning of the larger organism/organization. Different organizational units in an enterprise system need to co-ordinate to respond to change - for example, a new compliance regulation, or a new competitor entering the market.

We can draw more parallels between Financial Enterprises and the Human Body than we might imagine at first glance.