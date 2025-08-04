The six trends driving a pragmatic revolution in manufacturing data and AI

As technologies like IoT sensors and smart devices have been embedded in manufacturing and industrial processes, companies have seen immense growth in the volume and variety of data available to them. That data has a huge range of powerful use cases — from enabling proactive and preventative maintenance to supporting safety on factory floors.

But, to enable real-time use cases in production environments, that data must be converted into actionable insight very quickly. As a result, many organizations are pushing computation closer to the edge — enabling data to be processed immediately, right where it’s collected.

Consider a complex, multi-stage production line, for example. Instead of sending massive amounts of raw sensor data to the cloud, sophisticated AI models can be deployed directly on edge devices attached to each asset or machine. These models analyze progress, individual steps and quality-relevant data in near real-time to detect anomalies and predict potential failures before they occur. This not only reduces latency and bandwidth costs but also allows for autonomous control, optimizing performance at that step in the production line based on real-time conditions.

While powerful, these edge deployments bring new challenges with them — most notably, in how they’re managed. Computing at the edge requires multiple CI/CD pipelines to a huge fleet of edge devices, rather than a small number of core systems. That in turn impacts data pipelines, security and authorization processes, operational monitoring, and much more.

Adopting AI at the edge creates a need to orchestrate numerous agents and federate learning across them to train models on decentralized data, all without compromising on data security. For most organizations, this demands a major shift in how they manage MLOps and data integrations.