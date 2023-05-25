40% WUGM in tech - how did we get here, and what next?

It's important for us to go beyond a conventional way of measuring our commitments. In addition to our metrics, we look deeply at the gender composition of teams, what roles women and underrepresented gender minorities are playing on them and how we can proactively train on bias. We have also created programs like WiLD (women in leadership development) to ensure we focus on our emerging and developing WUGM leaders and can support them through their growth and progression at Thoughtworks.

What’s next?

In short, many things follow the achievement of this milestone, all of which are focused on achieving equity. Of course, we want to keep challenging ourselves to increase the representation of WUGM in the Thoughtworks’ global community. So, as we plan ahead for this new year and beyond, we are exploring a number of opportunities to improve what we measure and therefore report.

A significant part of this includes a re-evaluation of the WUGM metric itself. While initially helpful to align and organize Thoughtworks global actions that culminated in this achievement, this collective metric does not effectively provide equitable representation of cis-women, non-binary and trans Thoughtworkers.

At the global level, we’re also striving to improve inclusion and belonging for people with disabilities and neurodivergent talent. This includes exploring global and regional policies, programs and external partnerships. As with the re-evaluation of our WUGM metric, one of the primary challenges we’ll have to address is the legal and individual limitations on employee privacy and personal data protections, especially for self-identification and/or self-disclosure in the workplace.

At the regional level, we continue to drive diversity beyond our global WUGM goal, with additional focus on under-represented groups that are the most relevant locally. In Australia, for example, our focus is First Nations people, and in Brazil, North America and the UK, we have had a focus on racial diversity for many years.

And, as always, we continue to examine how we’re doing on issues of inclusion, belonging and equity more specifically. This includes efforts on pay equity, equitable career progression and leadership development opportunities.