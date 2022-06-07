Generali | Speed as the key to digital change

Generali Deutschland AG includes well-known insurance brands Dialog, CosmosDirekt, ADVOCARD, Badenia and Generali itself. It is one of the largest direct insurers in Germany and part of the same-named Italian insurance group. Besides classic life and health insurance, automobile, property and legal costs insurance, the product range also includes innovations in the field of "Smart Insurance".

As part of an agile transformation, we worked together with Generali in cross-functional teams on business-critical issues to achieve sustainable changes in the implementation and provision of digital solutions and products.

The goal was to make Generali more responsive to external and internal changes at speed. This included migration to the cloud, development of new digital solutions in the cloud, increasing the scope of automated testing and continuous deployments.

The improvement in key DevOps metrics such as the frequency of deployments (release frequency) and the shortened duration of development cycles (lead time) demonstrate the success of these measures. For example, the number of Generali Deutschland IT components using continuous deployments has tripled. The frequency of releases has increased twentyfold, enabling the organization to move from idea to market at speed.

The value of this approach to software development is illustrated by an example from the property and casualty sector, where a team from Generali and Thoughtworks were able to automate 90 percent of the processing of claims from the first exemplary service providers in just a few days of implementation work.