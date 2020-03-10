



Giving customers the power to do what they want, when they want, quickly.





With customers at the heart of everything they do, Allied Irish Bank (AIB) wanted to create a retail banking solution focused on their customers’ needs.





Thoughtworks partnered with AIB to develop a solution centred around mobile banking. A new world in financial services organisations is emerging, and partnerships are becoming its key theme.





Through the release of AIB’s retail banking app, a group of technologists and business people show how moving towards a model of collaboration with the focus on customer value at the centre can provide the ultimate customer experience.