Spark the extraordinary volume of our Spotify partnership

Want to empower developers and streamline their workflows?

With Spotify's Backstage platform and Thoughtworks’ expertise, you can do both.

 

Backstage optimizes critical developer journeys – accelerating throughput and time to market.Thoughtworks has spent 30 years fine-tuning developer experience and platform engineering, so you can ensure a seamless Backstage implementation, tailored to your needs, that unlocks the platform’s full transformative potential.

 

Together, we offer a comprehensive suite of solutions, from full-scale developer portal development to agile Thoughtworks accelerators — everything you need to create a Backstage environment that empowers your engineering teams to thrive.

 

Backstage: Spotify's secret to developer effectiveness


Software professionals and their skills are in high demand and organizations are constantly thinking about how to invest in capability development. In this podcast, we speak with Austin Lamon, about how Spotify created the Backstage platform to empower happy developers. Listen to learn more about creating an environment where development teams can thrive.

Discover benefits

Deploy solutions, seamlessly 

 

With three decades of proven expertise, you can trust Thoughtworks to identify, implement and iterate the right solutions for your unique business needs.

 

Achieve your productivity goals

 

We provide onboarding and support to configure workflows, migrate entities, and empower your engineering teams to maximize the value of Backstage from day one.

 

 

Drive developer adoption

 

Combining Thoughtworks and Spotify Backstage unites DevOps experience, user-centric design and project management to deliver a truly engaging platform for your teams.

 

 

Client success stories

Recommended insights

