Meaningful metrics can drive significant outcomes in software engineering.



In this on-demand session, our speakers explore how to move beyond vanity metrics, align measurements with specific roles and goals across an organization, and turn data into actionable insights.



Discover why metrics should be tailored to various stakeholders, how to avoid common pitfalls in metric strategies and ways to interpret metrics for better decision-making.





You'll learn:

The importance of tailoring metrics to align with the expectations of engineers, leadership, and CxOs.

Strategies to convert metrics into actionable insights that align with organizational goals.

How to spot and avoid vanity metrics and the unintended consequences of misplaced metrics.

Real-world examples of metric misuse, including the risks of focusing too narrowly on certain metrics.





This session offers invaluable insights for engineering teams, leaders and decision-makers who aspire to achieve engineering excellence.