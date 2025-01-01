Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close

Software engineering: Metrics that matter

Watch this LinkedIn live session on demand
Software engineering: Metrics that matter Back

Meaningful metrics can drive significant outcomes in software engineering.

In this on-demand session, our speakers explore how to move beyond vanity metrics, align measurements with specific roles and goals across an organization, and turn data into actionable insights.

Discover why metrics should be tailored to various stakeholders, how to avoid common pitfalls in metric strategies and ways to interpret metrics for better decision-making.

You'll learn:

  • The importance of tailoring metrics to align with the expectations of engineers, leadership, and CxOs.

  • Strategies to convert metrics into actionable insights that align with organizational goals.

  • How to spot and avoid vanity metrics and the unintended consequences of misplaced metrics.

  • Real-world examples of metric misuse, including the risks of focusing too narrowly on certain metrics.

This session offers invaluable insights for engineering teams, leaders and decision-makers who aspire to achieve engineering excellence.

 

Meet our speakers

Headshot of Ashley Dye

Ashley Dye

Advisory Principal Consultant, Thoughtworks

(Moderator)

See bio
Headshot of Chris Westerhold

Chris Westerhold

Global Practice Director, Software Engineering Insights and Developer Experience, ThoughtWorks

See bio
Headshot of Nathen Harvey

Nathen Harvey

DORA Lead and Developer Advocate, Google Cloud

See bio
Headshot of Justin Reock

Justin Reock

Deputy CTO, DX

See bio

Watch the recording

How can we help you?

Get in touch