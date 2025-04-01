OpenTelemetry is quickly becoming the industry standard for observability. The release of the OpenTelemetry protocol (OTLP) specification established a standardized way to handle traces, metrics and logs, reducing the need for multiple integrations or major rewrites as monitoring distributed solutions and interoperability requirements grow. As OpenTelemetry expands to support logs and profiling, OTLP ensures a consistent transport format across all telemetry data, simplifying instrumentation and making full-stack observability more accessible and scalable for microservices architectures.

Adopted by vendors like Datadog, New Relic and Grafana, OTLP enables organizations to build flexible, vendor-agnostic observability stacks without being locked into proprietary solutions. It supports gzip and zstd compression, reducing telemetry data size and lowering bandwidth usage — a key advantage for environments handling high volumes of telemetry data. Designed for long-term growth, OTLP ensures OpenTelemetry remains a robust and future-proof standard, solidifying its position as the de-facto choice for telemetry transport.