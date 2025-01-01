Techniques
1. Data product thinking
Organizations actively adopt data product thinking as a standard practice for managing data assets. This approach treats data as a product with its own lifecycle, quality standards and focus on meeting consumer needs. We now recommend it as default advice for data management, regardless of whether organizations choose architectures like data mesh or lakehouse.
We emphasize consumer-centricity in data product thinking to drive greater adoption and value realization. This means designing data products by working backward from use cases. We also focus on capturing and managing both business-relevant metadata and technical metadata using modern data catalogs like DataHub, Collibra, Atlan and Informatica. These practices improve data discoverability and usability. Additionally, we apply data product thinking to scale AI initiatives and create AI-ready data. This approach includes comprehensive lifecycle management, ensuring data is not only well-governed and high quality but also retired in compliance with legal and regulatory requirements when no longer needed.
2. Fuzz testing
Fuzz testing , or simply fuzzing, is a testing technique that has been around for a long time but it is still one of the lesser-known techniques. The goal is to feed a software system all kinds of invalid input and observe its behavior. For an HTTP endpoint, for example, bad requests should result in 4xx errors, but fuzz testing often provokes 5xx errors or worse. Well-documented and supported by tools, fuzz testing is more relevant than ever with more AI-generated code and complacency with AI generated code. That means it’s now a good time to adopt fuzz testing to ensure code remains robust and secure.
3. Software Bill of Materials
Since our initial blip in 2021, Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation has transitioned from an emerging practice to a sensible default across our projects. The ecosystem has matured significantly, offering a robust tooling ecosystem and seamless CI/CD integration. Tools like Syft, Trivy and Snyk provide comprehensive SBOM generation from source code to container images and vulnerability scanning. Platforms such as FOSSA and Chainloop enhance security risk management by integrating with development workflows and enforcing security policies. While a universal SBOM standard is still evolving, broad support for SPDX and CycloneDX has minimized adoption challenges. AI systems also require SBOMs, as evidenced by the UK Government's AI Cyber Security Code of Practice and CISA's AI Cybersecurity Collaboration Playbook. We’ll continue to monitor developments in this space.
4. Threat modeling
In the rapidly evolving AI-driven landscape of software development, threat modeling is more crucial than ever for building secure software while maintaining agility and avoiding the security sandwich. Threat modeling — a set of techniques for identifying and classifying potential threats — applies across various contexts, including generative AI applications, which introduce unique security risks. To be effective, it must be performed regularly throughout the software lifecycle and works best alongside other security practices. These include defining cross-functional security requirements to address common risks in the project's technologies and leveraging automated security scanners for continuous monitoring.
Trial
5. API request collection as API product artifact
Treating APIs as a product means prioritizing developer experience, not only by putting sensible and standard design into APIs themselves but also providing comprehensive documentation as well as smooth onboarding experiences. While OpenAPI (Swagger) specifications can effectively document API interfaces, onboarding remains a challenge. Developers need rapid access to working examples, with preconfigured authentication and realistic test data. With the maturing of API client tools (such as Postman, Bruno and Insomnia), we recommend treating API request collection as API product artifact. API request collections should be thoughtfully designed to guide developers through key workflows, helping them to understand the API's domain language and functionality with minimal effort. To keep collections up to date, we recommend storing them in a repository and integrating them into the API's release pipeline.
6. Architecture advice process
One of the persistent challenges in large software teams is determining who makes the architectural decisions that shape the evolution of systems. The State of DevOps report reveals that the traditional approach of Architecture Review Boards is counterproductive, often hindering workflow and correlating with low organizational performance. A compelling alternative is an architectural advice process — a decentralized approach where anyone can make any architectural decision, provided they seek advice from those affected and those with relevant expertise. This method enables teams to optimize for flow without compromising architectural quality, both at small and large scales. At first glance, this approach may seem controversial, but practices such as Architecture Decision Records and advisory forums ensure that decisions remain informed, while empowering those closest to the work to make decisions. We’ve seen this model succeed at scale in an increasing number of organizations, including those in highly regulated industries.
7. GraphRAG
In our last update of RAG, we introduced GraphRAG , originally described in Microsoft's article as a two-step approach: (1) Chunking documents and using an LLM-based analysis of the chunks to create a knowledge graph; (2) retrieving relevant chunks at query time via embeddings while following edges in the knowledge graph to discover additional related chunks, which are then added to the augmented prompt. In many cases this approach enhances LLM-generated responses. We've observed similar benefits when using GenAI to understand legacy codebases, where we use structural information — such as abstract syntax trees and dependencies — to build the knowledge graph. The GraphRAG pattern has gained traction, with tools and frameworks like Neo4j's GraphRAG Python package emerging to support it. We also see Graphiti as fitting a broader interpretation of GraphRAG as a pattern.
8. Just-in-time privileged access management
Least privilege ensures users and systems have only the minimum access required to perform their tasks. Privileged credential abuse is a major factor in security breaches, with privilege escalation being a common attack vector. Attackers often start with low-level access and exploit software vulnerabilities or misconfigurations to gain administrator privileges, especially when accounts have excessive or unnecessary rights. Another overlooked risk is standing privileges — continuously available privileged access that expands the attack surface. Just-in-time privileged access management (JIT PAM) mitigates this by granting access only when needed and revoking it immediately after, minimizing exposure. A true least-privilege security model ensures that users, applications and systems have only the necessary rights for the shortest required duration — a critical requirement for compliance and regulatory security. Our teams have implemented this through an automated workflow that triggers a lightweight approval process, assigns temporary roles with restricted access and enforces time to live (TTL) for each role, ensuring privileges expire automatically once the task is completed.
9. Model distillation
Scaling laws have been a key driver of the AI boom — the principle that larger models, datasets and compute resources lead to more powerful AI systems. However, consumer hardware and edge devices often lack the capacity to support large-scale models, creating the need for model distillation.
Model distillation transfers knowledge from a larger, more powerful model (teacher) to a smaller, cost-efficient model (student). The process typically involves generating a sample dataset from the teacher model and fine-tuning the student to capture its statistical properties. Unlike pruning or quantization, which focus on compressing models by removing parameters, distillation aims to retain domain-specific knowledge, minimizing accuracy loss. It can also be combined with quantization for further optimization.
Originally proposed by Geoffrey Hinton et al., model distillation has gained widespread adoption. A notable example is the Qwen/Llama distilled version of DeepSeek R1, which preserves strong reasoning capabilities in smaller models. With its growing maturity, the technique is no longer confined to research labs; it’s now being applied to everything from industrial to personal projects. Providers such as OpenAI and Amazon Bedrock offer guides to help developers distill their own small language models (SLMs). We believe adopting model distillation can help organizations manage LLM deployment costs while unlocking the potential of on-device LLM inference.
10. Prompt engineering
Prompt engineering refers to the process of designing and refining prompts for generative AI models to produce high-quality, context-aware responses. This involves crafting clear, specific and relevant prompts tailored to the task or application to optimize the model’s output. As LLM capabilities evolve, particularly with the emergence of reasoning models, prompt engineering practices must also adapt. Based on our experience with AI code generation, we’ve observed that few-shot prompting may underperform compared to simple zero-shot prompting when working with reasoning models. Additionally, the widely used chain-of-thought (CoT) prompting can degrade reasoning model performance — likely because reinforcement learning has already fine-tuned their built-in CoT mechanism.
Our hands-on experience aligns with academic research, which suggests "advanced models may eliminate the need for prompt engineering in software engineering." However, traditional prompt engineering techniques still play a crucial role in reducing hallucinations and improving output quality, especially given the differences in response time and token costs between reasoning models and general LLMs. When building agentic applications, we recommend choosing models strategically, based on your needs, while continuing to refine your prompt templates and corresponding techniques. Striking the right balance among performance, response time and token cost remains key to maximizing LLM effectiveness.
11. Small language models
The recent announcement of DeepSeek R1 is a great example of why small language models (SLMs) continue to be interesting. The full-size R1 has 671 billion parameters and requires about 1,342 GB of VRAM in order to run, only achievable using a "mini cluster" of eight state-of-the-art NVIDIA GPUs. But DeepSeek is also available "distilled" into Qwen and Llama — smaller, open-weight models — effectively transferring its abilities and allowing it to be run on much more modest hardware. Though the model gives up some performance at those smaller sizes, it still allows a huge leap in performance over previous SLMs. The SLM space continues to innovate elsewhere, too. Since the last Radar, Meta introduced Llama 3.2 at 1B and 3B sizes, Microsoft released Phi-4, offering high-quality results with a 14B model, and Google released PaliGemma 2, a vision-language model at 3B, 10B and 28B sizes. These are just a few of the models currently being released at smaller sizes and definitely an important trend to continue to watch.
12. Using GenAI to understand legacy codebases
In the past few months, using GenAI to understand legacy codebases has made some real progress. Mainstream tools such as GitHub Copilot are being touted as being able to help modernize legacy codebases. Tools such as Sourcegraph's Cody are making it easier for developers to navigate and understand entire codebases. These tools use a multitude of GenAI techniques to provide contextual help, simplifying work with complex legacy systems. On top of that, specialized frameworks like S3LLM are showing how LLMs can handle large-scale scientific software — such as that written in Fortran or Pascal — bringing GenAI-enhanced understanding to codebases outside of traditional enterprise IT. We think this technique is going to continue to gain traction given the sheer amount of legacy software in the world.
Assess
13. AI-friendly code design
Supervised software engineering agents are increasingly capable of identifying necessary updates and making larger changes to a codebase. At the same time, we're seeing growing complacency with AI-generated code, and developers becoming reluctant to review large AI-made change sets. A common justification for this is that human-oriented code quality matters less since AI can handle future modifications; however, AI coding assistants also perform better with well-factored codebases, making AI-friendly code design crucial for maintainability.
Fortunately, good software design for humans also benefits AI. Expressive naming provides domain context and functionality; modularity and abstractions keep AI’s context manageable by limiting necessary changes; and the DRY (don’t repeat yourself) principle reduces duplicate code — making it easier for AI to keep the behavior consistent. So far, the best AI-friendly patterns align with established best practices. As AI evolves, expect more AI-specific patterns to emerge, so thinking about code design with this in mind will be extremely helpful.
14. AI-powered UI testing
New techniques for AI-powered assistance on software teams are emerging beyond just code generation. One area gaining traction is AI-powered UI testing, leveraging LLMs' abilities to interpret graphical user interfaces. There are several approaches to this. One category of tools uses multi-modal LLMs fine-tuned for UI snapshot processing, allowing test scripts written in natural language to navigate an application. Examples in this space include QA.tech or LambdaTests' KaneAI. Another approach, seen in Browser Use, combines multi-modal foundation models with Playwright's insights into a web page's structure rather than relying on fine-tuned models.
When integrating AI-powered UI tests into a test strategy, it’s crucial to consider where they provide the most value. These methods can complement manual exploratory testing, and while the non-determinism of LLMs may introduce flakiness, their fuzziness can be an advantage. This could be useful for testing legacy applications with missing selectors or applications that frequently change labels and click paths.
-
15. Competence envelope as a model for understanding system failures
The theory of graceful extensibility defines the basic rules governing adaptive systems, including the socio-technical systems involved in building and operating software. A key concept in this theory is the competence envelope — the boundary within which a system can function robustly in the face of failure. When a system is pushed beyond its competence envelope, it becomes brittle and is more likely to fail. This model provides a valuable lens for understanding system failure, as seen in the complex failures that led to the 2024 Canva outage. Residuality theory, a recent development in software architecture thinking, offers a way to test a system’s competence envelope by deliberately introducing stressors and analyzing how the system has adapted to historical stressors over time. The approaches align with concepts of anti-fragility, resilience and robustness in socio-technical systems, and we’re eager to see practical applications of these ideas emerge in the field.
-
16. Structured output from LLMs
Structured output from LLMs refers to the practice of constraining a language model's response into a defined schema. This can be achieved either by instructing a generalized model to respond in a particular format or by fine-tuning a model so it "natively" outputs, for example, JSON. OpenAI now supports structured output, allowing developers to supply a JSON Schema, pydantic or Zod object to constrain model responses. This capability is particularly valuable for enabling function calling, API interactions and external integrations, where accuracy and adherence to a format are critical. Structured output not only enhances the way LLMs can interface with code but also supports broader use cases like generating markup for rendering charts. Additionally, structured output has been shown to reduce the chance of hallucinations in model outputs.
Hold
17. AI-accelerated shadow IT
AI is lowering the barriers for noncoders to build and integrate software themselves, instead of waiting for the IT department to get around to their requirements. While we’re excited about the potential this unlocks, we’re also wary of the first signs of AI-accelerated shadow IT. No-code workflow automation platforms now support AI API integration (e.g., OpenAI or Anthropic), making it tempting to use AI as duct tape — stitching together integrations that previously weren’t possible, such as turning chat messages in one system into ERP API calls via AI. At the same time, AI coding assistants are becoming more agentic, enabling noncoders with basic training to build internal utility applications.
This has all the hallmarks of the next evolution of the spreadsheets that still power critical processes in some enterprises — but with a much bigger footprint. Left unchecked, this new shadow IT could lead to a proliferation of ungoverned, potentially insecure applications, scattering data across more and more systems. Organizations should be aware of these risks and carefully weigh the trade-offs between rapid problem-solving and long-term stability.
18. Complacency with AI-generated code
As AI coding assistants continue to gain traction, so does the growing body of data and research highlighting concerns about complacency with AI-generated code. GitClear's latest code quality research shows that in 2024, duplicate code and code churn have increased even more than predicted, while refactoring activity in commit histories has declined. Also reflecting AI complacency, Microsoft research on knowledge workers found that AI-driven confidence often comes at the expense of critical thinking — a pattern we’ve observed as complacency sets in with prolonged use of coding assistants. The rise of supervised software engineering agents further amplifies the risks, because when AI generates larger and larger change sets, developers face greater challenges in reviewing results. The emergence of "vibe coding" — where developers let AI generate code with minimal review — illustrates the growing trust of AI-generated outputs. While this approach can be appropriate for things like prototypes or other types of throw-away code, we strongly caution against using it for production code.
19. Local coding assistants
Organizations remain wary of third-party AI coding assistants, particularly due to concerns about code confidentiality. As a result, many developers are considering using local coding assistants — AI that runs entirely on their machines — eliminating the need to send code to external servers. However, local assistants still lag behind their cloud-based counterparts, which rely on larger, more capable models. Even on high-end developer machines, smaller models remain limited in their capabilities. We've found that they struggle with complex prompts, lack the necessary context window for larger problems and often cannot trigger tool integrations or function calls. These capabilities are especially essential to agentic workflows, which is the cutting edge in coding assistance right now.
So while we recommend to proceed with low expectations, there are some capabilities that are valid locally. Some popular IDEs do now embed smaller models into their core features, such as Xcode's predictive code completion and JetBrains' full-line code completion. And locally runnable LLMs like Qwen Coder are a step forward for local inline suggestions and handling simple coding queries. You can test these capabilities with Continue, which supports the integration of local models via runtimes like Ollama.
20. Replacing pair programming with AI
When people talk about coding assistants, the topic of pair programming inevitably comes up. Our profession has a love-hate relationship with it: some swear by it, others can't stand it. Coding assistants now raise the question: can a human pair with the AI instead of another human and get the same results for the team? GitHub Copilot even calls itself "your AI pair programmer." While we do think a coding assistant can bring some of the benefits of pair programming, we advise against fully replacing pair programming with AI. Framing coding assistants as pair programmers ignores one of the key benefits of pairing: to make the team, not just the individual contributors, better. Coding assistants can offer benefits for getting unstuck, learning about a new technology, onboarding or making tactical work faster so that we can focus on the strategic design. But they don't help with any of the team collaboration benefits, like keeping the work-in-progress low, reducing handoffs and relearning, making continuous integration possible or improving collective code ownership.
21. Reverse ETL
We're seeing a worrying proliferation of so-called Reverse ETL. Regular ETL jobs have their place in traditional data architectures, where they transfer data from transaction processing systems to a centralized analytics system, such as a data warehouse or data lake. While this architecture has well-documented shortcomings, many of which are addressed by a data mesh, it remains common in enterprises. In such an architecture, moving data back from a central analytics system to a transaction system makes sense in certain cases — for example, when the central system can aggregate data from multiple sources or as part of a transitional architecture when migrating toward a data mesh. However, we're seeing a growing trend where product vendors use Reverse ETL as an excuse to move increasing amounts of business logic into a centralized platform — their product. This approach exacerbates many of the issues caused by centralized data architectures, and we suggest exercising extreme caution when introducing data flows from a sprawling, central data platform to transaction processing systems.
22. SAFe™
We see continued adoption of SAFe™ (Scaled Agile Framework®). We also continue to observe that SAFe's over-standardized, phase-gated processes create friction, that it can promote silos and that its top-down control generates waste in the value stream and discourages engineering talent creativity, while limiting autonomy and experimentation in teams. A key reason for adoption is the complexity of making an organization agile, with enterprises hoping that a framework like SAFe offers a simple, process-based shortcut to becoming agile. Given the widespread adoption of SAFe — including among our clients — we’ve trained over 100 Thoughtworks consultants to better support them. Despite this in-depth knowledge and no lack of trying we come away thinking that sometimes there just is no simple solution to a complex problem, and we keep recommending leaner, value-driven approaches and governance that work in conjunction with a comprehensive change program.
