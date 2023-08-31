XConf is the flagship technology conference of Thoughtworks that is held annually in different regions around the world, which gathers technologists to explore the latest software innovations that can transform the future of business, while fostering a culture of connection and engagement through experience sharing and knowledge exchange. The conference gathered Thoughtworks' esteemed technologists from around the world to share their global practical experience and unique insights with attendees through a series of engaging presentations.

Rachel Laycock, Chief Technology Officer, Thoughtworks, who flew in from the US to commemorate the inaugural event, said: "In the era of generative AI, leveraging technology effectively will enhance productivity and enable software developers to work more efficiently. Based on our practical experience, if developers can alleviate the burden of repetitive coding tasks through generative AI, they can focus more on solving other challenging technical issues. In fact, generative AI has the tremendous potential to improve coding efficiency by 20-50%. However, merely applying these technologies to coding will leave you lagging behind competitors. You need to think more broadly and holistically to achieve real benefits."