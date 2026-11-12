A first-hand look at building an agentic platform at Splio

The concept of the platform has been a core part of software engineering and enterprise technology for many years. While what it looks like and how it's built and maintained may have shifted and evolved, even in our current era of agentic software engineering, the platform plays a fundamental role in how people experience and use technologies at work. To discuss the concept of the platform in the AI era, host Ken Mugrage is joined by Abby Bangser, Principal Founding Engineer at Syntasso. Abby is currently developing Kratix, a platform engineering framework that helps teams build the platforms they need, and leading a CNCF white paper on the topic, so she has a unique perspective on how teams approach platform development and use across the industry. On the episode they talk about everything from developer experience to shadow IT to building and managing agents.

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