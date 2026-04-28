Why AI is raising the stakes of the software engineering craft

AI’s impact on the craft of software engineering

AI doesn't undermine craftsmanship; it raises the stakes. We might know we cannot blindly trust the output of an LLM, but outsourcing tasks to generative and agentic systems can lead us, without realizing, towards a passive mindset in which we shore up significant cognitive debt. In other words, we lose the opportunity to actually learn by doing. The knowledge we accrue from writing code or solving different kinds of problems may come to lack substance.

It’s important to remain mindful of this, but we also need to acknowledge that software engineering is far more than writing code. And, in a world where AI is doing a lot more actual code generation, the emphasis moves to orchestration and auditing. Whether we’re writing prompts or specs, as is becoming more and more critical as spec-driven development grows in adoption, we need to remain the human on the loop.

It’s true that LLMs now have the ability to assess and evaluate outputs, yet humans nevertheless need to orchestrate those feedback loops and harnesses and, of course, to have oversight and accountability for what the code actually does.