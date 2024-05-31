GenAI and predictive AI: How wealth management firms can adopt a two-pronged AI strategy

As demonstrated by the above output, genAI's most compelling application lies in its ability to dynamically adapt content based on prompts. These prompts could include customer's demographics, their level of financial literacy, their investment objectives, and their existing portfolio.

An entrepreneur or a single mother who is already attention and time poor is most likely to experience information overload while sifting through financial articles online. This can lead to decision fatigue, meaning they either disengage from making any financial decisions or, worse, choose unsuitable products that can further negatively impact their experience of investing.

Now as a wealth management firm, imagine sending a curated article like the above, instead of irrelevant, boilerplate articles? To further enhance this output for investors who prefer numbers or graphs, performance output numbers and graphs can also be added, as well as links to some of your top-performing fixed income funds. This is more likely to trigger an informed investment decision from the reader.

This is just a glimpse of how predictive and generative AI can be harnessed in tandem. By integrating them throughout the customer value chain, wealth management firms can deliver exceptional value to clients and advisors.

Finding high-value genAI use cases that expand your existing AI-driven wealth offerings



By now, almost all wealth management firms have some form of predictive AI baked into their products and services catalogue. So how do you identify the right genAI use case to build on your existing AI foundation that helps you derive maximum value with minimal disruption?

The right answer will vary between organizations, based on each firm's readiness, technology landscape, goals, and operating model. To find the right use cases for your firm, start by asking these five questions:

Is your firm AI ready?

To make AI generally available within the organization, it’s important to have:



Clean, self-serve customer and transaction data: accessible through secure, open APIs.



Reliable data processing: a stable platform for handling large datasets.



The right team: skilled professionals or partners to implement AI and a culture that fosters human-AI collaboration.



Where can genAI deliver maximum value with the least cost and complexity?

A common mistake organizations make when adopting genAI for the first time is selecting complex use cases. The cost of implementing genAI is still relatively high, so it's essential to balance the projected value a use case could deliver against the cost and complexity of implementing it. High complexity isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it should have some methods of direct monetization so your firm can realize significant ROI from it — such as creating a new fee-based model for personalized AI-generated insights.



How widely can the use case be applied and reused across the firm?

Ideally, firms should start by building genAI use cases that are fundamental enough in terms of touchpoints so that once the capability is built it can be easily reused in different areas. For example, if a capability is built to create content based on customer profiles for investor education, it could also be used to produce marketing content in the future.



What's the cost of making a mistake?

Given that genAI remains a largely exploratory and unregulated space, we recommend that you steer clear of use cases where the consequences of errors and hallucinations are significant.

Can you build out the use case in a secure and compliant way?

Currently, there are no specific and globally standardized regulations solely focused on the use of genAI in the wealth management industry. However, there are several overarching regulations (EU AI Act), frameworks, and ethical guidelines on fairness and non-discrimination (EU Commission's AI for a Human-Centred Society and the OECD's AI Principles) which must be adhered to while using genAI.

Once the use cases have been identified keeping the above questions in mind, it is also important to implement sufficient checks and guardrails to oversee high-impact AI-driven output and decisions, particularly those concerning portfolio recommendations and investment allocation. For instance, automated filter mechanisms can be employed to verify whether the recommended portfolio contains a customer-appropriate mix of asset classes, or to ensure that the recommendations exclude high-volatility instruments.

Four dimensions to address when adopting GenAI



As a relatively new technology, genAI demands close attention to four key dimensions to prevent adverse effects within your organization, and negative customer outputs:

Build the right security measures: Just like predictive AI, genAI will handle a lot of your sensitive customer data. That means you'll need to have the necessary protection layers in place to safeguard your organization and your customers from common LLM-based risks, such as prompt injections, model theft, and sensitive information disclosure.

Avoid biases and toxicity: Due to biases in training data, many genAI models can develop biases and potentially produce toxic content. This might involve recommending certain products only to select genders or making unfair assumptions based on customer demographics. Ensuring bias-free training is very difficult, so we recommend building in strong human validation processes to ensure biased outputs are never published or acted upon.

Optimize your costs: GenAI's costs can rise rapidly, and it won't always be the most cost-efficient way to engage your customers. Think about where you can reduce costs, from compressing the text that goes into your LLM model to choosing use cases with the highest monetization opportunities.

Test for hallucination and factual accuracy: Many LLM models remain prone to hallucinations and generate text that's either factually incorrect or nonsensical. Even after extensive stress testing and training, hallucinations can still happen, which is why we recommend focusing on genAI use cases that don't require 100% accuracy in outputs.

Capitalize on the genAI opportunity in wealth management today



GenAI has created opportunities to drive growth, improve customer experiences, and transform time-consuming tasks like content generation that no wealth management firm can afford to overlook.

With decades of deep AI expertise and experience, Thoughtworks is uniquely positioned to help your organization harness the power of both generative and predictive AI — and combine them to deliver maximum value, ROI, and customer impact.