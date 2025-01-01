Bridge the gap between complex health data and rapid scientific innovation
By combining Thoughtworks’ AI-first engineering with the scale and technical excellence of Amazon Web Services (AWS), we empower organizations to turn regulatory shifts like the EHDS into competitive advantages, and modernize legacy infrastructure to support the latest advancements in Agentic AI.
Trusted by industry leaders like Roche, Bayer, and Gilead, our partnership transforms fragmented data ecosystems into compliant, interoperable engines that accelerate R&D cycles and improve patient outcomes.
Accelerate R&D with the AI Research Assistant
Despite billions in investment, R&D productivity is stalling due to fragmented, inaccessible data. The Thoughtworks AI Research Assistant, built on a robust AWS cloud foundation, utilizes multi-agent AI to automate knowledge retrieval, interpretation and content creation.
Read the e-book to see how this methodology helped Bayer streamline preclinical research and enabled Pfizer teams to "talk" directly to their oncology data.
Deep dive: Inside Bayer’s AI-powered research assistant
Watch this on-demand session with Dr. Annika Kreuchwig (Bayer) and Sarang Sanjay Kulkarni (Thoughtworks) as they unveil PRINCE, a multi-agent GenAI tool built on AWS, that’s revolutionizing preclinical workflows.
See how the architecture combines RAG and Text-to-SQL to reduce manual insight retrieval by 90% and draft complex study reports and regulatory documents in minutes – all while maintaining strict compliance and traceability.
Turn the EHDS into your competitive advantage
The European Health Data Space (EHDS) represents a massive opportunity to accelerate research, drug discovery and care delivery – but only for organizations ready to break down data silos. Thoughtworks and AWS help you navigate this shift by evolving your data strategy.
Learn how we implement Data Mesh and Data as a Product principles to improve interoperability and quality. See how we helped Roche build a scalable, secure foundation on AWS to unlock the full value of their data ecosystem.
Master the practicalities of EHDS implementation
Go beyond the theory with our on-demand webinar featuring Thoughtworks Principal Technologist Alexandra Lovin and AWS Data & AI Program Manager Khrystyna Shlyakhtovska.
They dissect the real-world challenges of the European Health Data Space – from breaking down data silos to navigating complex compliance laws – and offer actionable advice on how to turn these regulations into a catalyst for innovation in research and drug discovery.
Ready to move from strategy to execution?
Multimodal Data Platform Strategy
An executive workshop designed to evaluate your data product landscape and build a roadmap for real-time, data-driven R&D decision-making.
R&D Research Assistant Clinic
A focused 2-5 hour session to demonstrate our GenAI solution, map it to your specific research challenges and build a concrete business case for adoption.