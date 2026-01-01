Vanitha Kumar Technology Director – Retail, CPG, Travel and Hospitality market in Americas

I'm a versatile technologist with deep experience across the full software development lifecycle. As a Market Technology Director, I operate at the intersection of engineering excellence and enterprise evolution. With a career spanning engineering, product and organizational change, I bring a unique perspective on how software engineering is evolving, not just in tools and processes, but in team culture, mindset and social dynamics.

With nearly 25 years of technology career rooted in real-world delivery, I have led the development of cloud-native platforms, enterprise systems powered by modern automation frameworks and complex process orchestration solutions. I've designed secure systems to reduce compliance risk and implemented scalable digital payment solutions, to name a few highlights.

I've built thriving communities of practice around integration methods and event-driven architecture. Far from an ivory tower thinker, I actively engage with teams at the ground level and advocate for the voices of those building, fixing and scaling real systems every day.

Among Thoughtworks clients across business domains, I'm a trusted advisor to both technical and business stakeholders and help translate complexity into clarity, align technology vision with business goals and drive impactful change.

Beyond the workplace, I'm deeply committed to tech inclusion and community growth. I volunteer my time teaching full-stack programming at LaunchCode, helping individuals from non-traditional backgrounds launch careers in software development. During the COVID-19 pandemic years, I led the Saint Louis chapter of Women in Data, helping women transition into data careers. By leveraging the rise of remote learning and flexible work models, I accelerated the initiative creating more accessible, inclusive pathways into tech and expanding its reach beyond geographic boundaries.

I volunteer my time with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, where I lead the Fall Sales Program for the district, an initiative that not only raises essential funds for the organization but also empowers young girls with valuable skills in goal-setting, communication and financial literacy. Through this work, I’m proud to contribute to building the next generation of confident, capable female leaders.