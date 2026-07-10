Michael Harry Healthcare Sales Lead

Michael Harry is the Healthcare Sales Lead at Thoughtworks, where he focuses on helping public-sector and health organizations modernize how they accomplish their missions through data, AI, and technology. A growth-oriented executive with more than 15 years of experience, Michael has led data platform modernization, advanced analytics initiatives, and responsible AI/ML adoption across complex, high-stakes environments.

He has supported major U.S. health agencies including the Department of Veterans Affairs, CMS, CDC, and FDA, and previously served as CIO of a Federally Qualified Health Center. His work includes developing national opioid quality and safety measures and creating products that enabled performance, quality, and safety reporting for hundreds of hospitals and clinics nationwide.

At Thoughtworks, Michael partners with health leaders to turn strategy into measurable outcomes—building modern data platforms, enabling trustworthy AI, and delivering operating models that improve decision-making, reduce operational friction, and strengthen mission performance.