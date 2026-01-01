George Gerchow Chief Security Officer, Bedrock Data

I'm a three-time CISO and the Chief Security Officer at Bedrock Data and lead security strategy and trusted use practices for AI and cloud environments.

Before Bedrock Data, I served as CISO at MongoDB, where I built and scaled the global Trust program. I was also Chief Security Officer and Senior Vice President of Information Technology at Sumo Logic, where I contributed to the company’s journey from startup to IPO and, later, to an acquisition.

I have more than two decades of experience across cybersecurity, compliance and cloud security. My current focus areas include AI governance, model and data risk management, AI agent and toolchain security with Model Context Protocol and practical controls for secure AI adoption.

I'm the co-founder of the VMware Center for Policy and Compliance and an early advocate for secure architecture and DevSecOps. I'm also IANS Faculty member and a frequent speaker at RSA, Black Hat and TEDx. I advise a number of technology companies and co-founded XFoundation, a nonprofit dedicated to fentanyl awareness and prevention.