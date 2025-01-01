Daniel McMahon Big W 在线业务总监

Daniel has been a retailer for over 15 years, working in senior leadership positions across store operations, merchandising, marketing, and business development. Most recently Daniel led the development of online businesses for Australia's largest department store, BIG W, as well as for one of Australia's largest technology retailers, Dick Smith. In this role he developed award winning eCommerce offerings, and built O2O capabilities such as Click & Collect, Ship to Store, and digital payment plans across over 500 retail stores.

具有15年的大型零售企业资深管理和运营经验，他曾担任澳大利亚最大的科技类零售商之一的Dick Smith的销售、市场及多渠道等板块的负责人，并推动了澳大利亚最大的百货公司Big W的在线业务的发展。在此期间，他建立了一系列的O2O模式，为该公司总共500多家门店建立了在线支付、点击取货等多渠道平台。