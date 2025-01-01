Daniel McMahon Head of Retail - Asia Pacific

Daniel has over 15 years of retail industry experience, working in senior leadership positions across store operations, merchandising, marketing, and business development. Most recently Daniel led the development of online businesses for Australia's largest department store, BIG W, as well as for one of Australia's largest technology retailers, Dick Smith. In this role he developed award winning eCommerce offerings, and built O2O capabilities such as Click & Collect, Ship to Store, and digital payment plans across over 500 retail stores.