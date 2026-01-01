Brett Ansley Business analyst

With over 15 years experience in the industry, I think differently from many software consultants. For me it's not enough to deliver working software - its imperative that the software engages the target audience and returns measurable value to the organisation as soon as possible.



Working at Thoughtworks for the past 4 years, I work with clients who have big ideas. I have helped to deliver great customer experiences and return meaningful results for our clients.