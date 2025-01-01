“(A thin slice) has to be something significant because it has to be impactful, and needs to touch all parts of the business. Use it to identify the antibodies that exist in your own organization that will stop change, and do something about them. Then do another thin slice to solve something else. Keep going, and by the fourth or fifth slice, the entire company will be part of the program. You build a great culture and let people fold into it, rather than trying to roll it out.”





Gary O'Brien, Digital Fluency Principal, Thoughtworks