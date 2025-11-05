Macro trends in the tech industry | November 2025

The rise of context engineering, MCP and AI workflows

If, on one hand, infrastructure engineers are seeking ways to optimize hardware utilization, on the other, developers are still grasping for the best ways to integrate AI into their workflows effectively and efficiently. One notable trend is the shift from ad-hoc prompting to a more rigorous context engineering. In essence, it refers to the practice of carefully preparing and feeding structured background information to an AI model so that it can perform a task reliably. This goes far beyond simply phrasing a single clever prompt, involving a set of different techniques and carefully planned steps to improve the reliability and accuracy of the model. In practice, context engineering seeks to mitigate the non-deterministic behavior of LLMs by feeding it with the most essential information it needs to be more precise.

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is the best example of a standard evolving as an effort to “control” context effectively. Since we last mentioned MCP in volume 32 as an interesting standard, it’s now becoming ubiquitous. Originally published as an open source standard by Anthropic in late 2024, it defines how an AI client (like an agent or coding assistant) can query an MCP server for information or actions. The server might sit in front of a company wiki, a database or an external SaaS API. It provides the server for what it needs in a standardized way, and the server fetches or executes on its behalf. This decoupling is powerful: it means AI developers can integrate new tools or data sources much faster, and it’s vendor-neutral by design. The industry has jumped on MCP remarkably fast. In less than a year, we saw thousands of MCP servers spinning up, providing bridges to everything from GitHub to SAP systems. It’s safe to assume that a major contributor for the use of MCPs are AI agents, which, besides MCP, amassed a plethora of protocols to support their workflows, such as Agent-to-Agent (A2A) and AG-UI.

AI agents are both the most exciting and hype-fueled developments in AI. This shift from chatbots to agentic workflows represents a big step for organizations, which have now realized the limitations of static LLMs. A model can’t see past their training data cutoff, requiring careful usage of context and prompting techniques to achieve a goal. By contrast, an agent can pull in real-time information and react to changes. Our concern about complacency with AI-generated code remains, and new practices are emerging to mitigate the potential for an agent to go haywire. These range from simple file patterns, such as having an AGENTS.md file to more complex setups, such as anchoring coding agents to a reference application and spec-driven development.



These new techniques don’t just apply to agents, by the way. Full-blown AI workflows rose to prominence, serving entire teams, be it functional or cross-functional. Most of the code editors provide a set of options to share instructions to be reused by multiple individuals. This essentially lets teams share best practices and utilities as a one-click extension for the AI, helping standardize AI usage — ensuring every code review runs through the same checklist, or providing all developers a quick command to fetch updated library docs, for instance.