Harnessing the agent semantic reliability at scale

Large language models reward fluent, high-probability answers. That works within a single domain, where knowledge is bounded. Across domains, an LLM tends to flatten the different meanings a concept carries into one generic meaning. A semantic failure occurs when an agent uses a technically valid fact or definition in the wrong business context, or fails to preserve a relationship between concepts that changes what the answer should mean. For an enterprise, almost every important data inquiry is cross-domain and the risk of confident mistakes is what's holding back AI adoption.

This article looks at the problem, then proposes a two-part harnessing system: a harness that works ahead of time and a harness that responds to real failures.

An example: Latency means two different things

A site reliability engineer asks an agent to set an alert threshold for a payment service's API latency. The agent retrieves a generic internal guideline suggesting p95 under 300ms and p99 under 500ms.. Reasonable on its own.

But this endpoint calls external banking and fraud detection systems on every request, adding 150 to 250ms of overhead it doesn't control. A 300ms target barely covers one healthy fraud check, let alone the full chain.

"Latency" means two things here: a generic convention in the service agreement domain and the unavoidable cost of downstream calls in the infrastructure domain. The threshold needs to tolerate that overhead while staying tight enough to catch real problems, tacit knowledge a senior engineer holds but nobody wrote down.

Adopt the generic baseline and every healthy request touching the banking network trips the alert. On-call drowns in false pages, the team mutes it and the one real outage goes unnoticed.

The goal is not to make the model remember every enterprise nuance. It is to turn the relationships experts carry in their heads into context the agent can retrieve and constraints the system can verify.

The real failure is flattening meaning

The root cause sits in how a typical RAG pipeline turns the question into a retrieval query. The entity simply becomes "latency," stripped of domain: