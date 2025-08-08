The five dimensions of AI adoption

For tech leaders, when it comes to AI for software delivery, there are a number of key questions that need to be considered:

What do I want to achieve by adopting AI for software delivery? How do I balance innovation and risks? How does this impact my team including myself? How do I measure the impact of AI?



When GenAI became a key trend with the release of ChatGPT, many organizations wanted in - fast. Radical assertions of productivity uplifts, like GitHub Copilot’s claim that developers who used the tool could complete coding tasks 55% faster only increased interest.

However, such optimism often gave way to disappointment. After a year or so, most organizations found that only 20% of their employees were using the tools in their role, and they’re not getting the value promised.

Now it’s time to move away from a tools-only view. With that in mind, we’ve developed a useful framework for adopting AI.

The framework features five different dimensions: