DMS: The missing link in omnichannel D2C automotive success

The perennial question of whether to adopt a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model has been a subject of much debate and experimentation among OEMs worldwide. Some OEMs, like Mercedes-Benz and BMW with its MINI brand, have firmly committed to D2C, but others have decided against it. While the outcomes of these experiments vary across brands, regions and vehicle types, a common theme emerges: the need for agility in a rapidly evolving market to ensure customer satisfaction and business success.

Beyond the initial purchase, the focus should be on providing a comprehensive and enriching customer experience throughout the ownership lifecycle. This not only fosters loyalty but also strengthens the brand-customer relationship.

So where are Dealers in all this ?

The shift to a D2C model might look fatal for dealerships. However, in actual fact dealerships are the crucial link in providing customers with the opportunity to experience the complete car lifecycle — from the sales process to after-sales service, trade-in purchases and test drives, among other things. In short, in the world of car sales, dealerships will play an important role in making it possible for OEMs to offer customers seamless and omnichannel seamless journeys.

The role of dealerships is also evolving alongside the market. Some OEMs are starting to introduce an agency model for certain segments of their business (e.g. VW for commercial vehicles or BMW Mini), where dealers sell vehicles on the OEM’s behalf. Other dealerships are becoming close partners with OEMs over the lifecycle of a car and reaping even bigger benefits.

Why should OEMs consider joining hands with dealers?

Many OEMs are becoming aware that beyond vehicle sales, there are numerous touchpoints to consider within the customer journey. Given these factors, a hybrid approach appears to be the most promising strategy for OEMs. This model involves designing and delivering highly personalized customer experiences while maintaining a consistent brand identity and value proposition. To achieve this, a modular tech architecture is essential. It will enable seamless integration with various systems and facilitating rapid adaptation to changing business needs.

Alignment challenges

Moving to an effective sales model in the automotive industry, especially for legacy OEMs, who have a larger dealer network, isn’t straightforward. There are some significant alignment challenges. Although it’s highly likely OEMs will depend on dealerships to embed relationships with customers and provide touchpoints for new brand interactions, this will only be possible if there are clear benefits for all parties.

Ultimately, success will be down to OEMs driving the changes necessary. Key to this will be identifying new opportunities for delivering the best overall brand experience possible — essentially, helping other stakeholders to understand how they can win in this new world. Dealerships can make a very high impact, given their retail expertise, the trustful personal relationships and ability to impress the customer. But the availability of the right data at the right time to the right set of empowered people is critical. OEMs have the ability to support the dealer’s activities with data-driven insights.

The role of DMS in the future of automotive retail

The crucial technology in all of this is the dealer management systems (DMS). These are platforms that manage various aspects of dealerships’ business operations, from sales management to inventory control, to customer relationship management.

DMS pose an obstacle in some cases — as many older existing systems are hard to scale and lack standardization, which makes data exchange difficult at best. Indeed, many of these platforms are primarily built for internal dealerships; they are not built to easily integrate with any system - let alone the OEM systems. This is a problem because many existing DMS are going too slow or even prevent change in the industry, even if it's best for all parties concerned.

There are the following possibilities today with respect to DMS systems: