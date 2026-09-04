Strategic AI delivery: Lessons from platform modernization that every AI program needs

Most of the talk around AI focuses purely on the technology. Leaders discuss the models, copilots and agents that will transform their business and give them a competitive advantage.

But as more organizations move beyond experimentation, simply having access to the latest AI won’t be enough. The technology itself will become less of a differentiator, and competitive advantage will come from the ability to operationalize AI quickly, safely and effectively.

The real differentiator will be delivery excellence. But what does this actually mean in practice?

Across platform modernization programs, transformations and, more recently, AI-enabled migration initiatives, I’ve found successful delivery depends on five pillars: purpose, people, governance, execution and value.

A framework for strategic AI delivery

Together, these pillars form what I describe as the strategic AI delivery framework. While AI may change how we deliver, the pillars of this framework continue to determine whether transformation succeeds.

1. Purpose: Start with business outcomes, not technology

One of the most common mistakes in transformation programs is allowing technology to become the objective, when the goal should be delivering business value.

The most successful transformations begin by defining the business outcome the program is trying to achieve. Whether the objective is to reduce operational costs, improve customer experience, increase delivery speed or enable growth, clarity of purpose provides the foundation for every decision that follows.

Without a clear purpose, transformation becomes technology-led rather than value-led. That’s especially true with rapidly evolving technologies such as AI, where the novel capabilities of the latest models can appear attractive but don’t accelerate progress toward the program’s goals.

So, technology leaders must reframe the conversation around AI, shifting from “where can we use AI?” to “how can AI improve our ability to deliver the business outcomes we need?” Success won’t depend on how many agents an organization deploys; it will depend on the outcomes that agents help the organization accomplish.