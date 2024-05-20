Many IT teams are focused on delivering new things: new products, services and internal tools, for example. However, as challenging as such work often is, the move from ‘build it’ to ‘run it’ after post-launch is rarely straightforward either.

Companies, more often than not, tend to adopt the reactive approach to software maintenance. This approach addresses problems only after they’ve occurred, often resulting in unexpected breakdowns and high repair costs.

A ‘break-and-fix’ mindset can be necessary in emergency situations, but it can also make things worse. While it can be tempting to view maintenance work as adding little value, failing to address these problems properly will only create future issues as you accumulate tech debt. Fixing those issues will require more resources — time, money, skills — that will undoubtedly hurt your organization.



This is why proactive maintenance is so important for organizations today. Identifying and addressing potential issues before they happen minimizes downtime and boosts operational efficiency.

The risks of a break-and-fix mindset

Tech debt is one of those “invisible issues” hiding in IT systems. Opting for quick fixes to solve immediate issues, rather than undertaking comprehensive upgrades might seem cost-effective and straightforward at first. However, over time, the accumulation of these patches contributes significantly to tech debt. This growing debt can escalate maintenance costs as the complexity of the system increases, reduce reliability due to potential bugs, introduce security vulnerabilities and create obstacles to innovation by diverting resources away from new developments. These issues can have serious repercussions for a company, damaging its reputation and negatively impacting its financial health.

This isn’t an isolated or marginal issue: it has been estimated that resolving existing tech debt in the U.S. alone would demand an investment of around $1.52 trillion. Moreover, the repercussions of tech debt, such as cybersecurity breaches, operational disruptions, failed projects and the maintenance of outdated systems, costs the U.S. economy approximately $2.41 trillion annually.



