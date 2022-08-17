The cryptocurrency schism: which digital payment system is right for your business?

State-run cryptocurrencies

We all know what money is, at least we thought we did. In the past, banks issued notes that promised to pay the bearer a certain amount of something ‘valuable’ such as gold. So the note was a proxy for the thing of real value, or if you prefer, a token. As it happens, the concept — that gold reserves were needed to back up the amount of money that was printed — was ditched in the 1970s when the so-called gold standard was dropped. Today, a central bank prints or withdraws money or legal tender. As computer systems became pervasive, we developed a digital representation of those bank tokens. Numbers moved around payment systems but physical cash didn’t always move. It’s up to the retail banks to have enough funds in place, backed up by the central banks to facilitate the drawdown of cash if it’s required. But mostly, today’s world is more about digital exchange of currencies.

Central bank digital currency (CBDC) refers to a form of digital money or monetary value, denominated in the national unit of account, that is a direct liability of the central bank. Or in other words, a state-run cryptocurrency.

We’ve already seen China developing its digital Yuan in response to the rapid growth of financial technology companies during the 2010s. Likewise, the U.S. started developing its digital dollar in response to Facebook's digital currency Libra — a project unveiled in 2019 but which has been prevented by the U.S. Government from ever actually getting off the ground.

Even so, the U.S. federal reserve bank is pressing ahead with CBDCs. As outlined in a 2022 U.S. Presidential Executive Order, the U.S. intends to provide leadership in regulatory policy guidance for the domestic and international use of CBDCs and in multicountry conversations and pilot projects involving CBDCs.

The Federal Reserve Bank has outlined the guardrails it would put in place for any future dollar payment system. These include privacy protections and the need for interoperability with other global systems. The President expects a report on the policy — its legal, technical and operational aspects to facilitate and support the introduction of a CBDC system — to land on his desk by the end of 2022.

That report will also detail the conditions that are expected to drive mass adoption of different types of digital assets — along with the risks and opportunities such growth might present to U.S. consumers, investors and businesses. There may also be a technical evaluation of the infrastructure, capacity and expertise needed at relevant agencies to facilitate and support the introduction of a CBDC system.

One critical aspect that seems to be predetermined, at least by the U.S. Federal Reserve system, is that a potential CBDC should be intermediated. The Federal Reserve doesn’t intend to provide bank accounts for individuals — and is prohibited from doing so by the Federal Reserve Act. Instead, it foresees private sector partners offering accounts or digital wallets to facilitate the management of CBDC holdings and payments. Such a model could use the private sector’s existing privacy and identity-management frameworks. And a pilot project — called the Digital Currency Initiative — is already being developed through M.I.T and the Boston Fed.

Since a CBDC is a type of central bank liability — similar to the U.S. dollar — issued in digital form, it will have the full backing of a central bank, even though it could be managed by designated private financial institutions.