Can AI drive the next evolution of data mesh?

The AI and data mesh opportunity

At the beginning of the session, the panel immediately addressed what is likely the most pressing and important question about the relationship between AI and data mesh: Are we simply trying to force two buzzwords together?

Thoughtworks Principal Data and AI Strategist Amy Raygada laid those concerns to rest. “It’s not forcing, because the two are very different,” she explained. “If you use AI to automate something like data quality pipelines or security checks within a data mesh, that’s natural. You're just applying extra technology on top of the data mesh infrastructure that you have.”

The panel then turned their attention toward some of the clearest opportunity areas for AI within a data mesh. The first opportunity identified was enhancing data products. “Data products are a big part of data mesh and can definitely be enhanced by AI,” said Csaba Tamas, VP Product from Parloa. “There's a lot of dark data around, which companies have access to physically, but they cannot make sense of it. Now, GenAI makes that easier. Teams can easily infer meaning from data at scale and easily label and tag it. This leads to data product quality that previously wasn’t achievable.”

Addressing tensions and challenges between AI and data mesh

Fundamentally, AI and data mesh are very different concepts. “AI applies the power of machines to get the most out of data, whereas data mesh is all about putting people at the center of the picture,” remarked Romain Thibault, Data Transformation Manager from mobile.de.

“Data mesh drives us to prioritize adoption matters, our data culture, user feedback and user experiences,” he continued. “That’s why AI ethics and explainability are so important. We cannot have black box machines making decisions in these environments that are built to put people at the core.”

Data mesh brings huge governance advantages. By their nature, domain-owned and governed data products are highly discoverable and sharable, which can help organizations work closely with regulators and maintain continuous compliance. If black box AI tools are added to the mix, that could send things in the wrong direction — making data and processes less explainable and creating compliance issues.

However, this interesting tension between AI and data mesh could be exactly what makes them complement one another well. AI augments human expertise by handling huge and complex processing, cleansing and analysis tasks, and making data products exceptionally strong. Then, data mesh augments AI by providing vital human verification, ownership and governance to ensure AI ultimately has the right impact on data products, the organization and on society at large.