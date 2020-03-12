SPI Cinemas | Thoughtworks

SPI Cinemas is India’s leading player in the entertainment industry, serving close to a million customers a day. They offer exhibition, distribution and production services and aim to be at the forefront of media technology.





Partnering with Thoughtworks, SPI Cinemas built a responsive ticketing system, prioritizing scale. The goal was to augment the entire movie-going experience, rather than focusing on transactional engagements with their customers.





Thoughtworks first mapped millennials’ movie-going habits to build a picture of their digital needs. Then we layered that against SPI Cinemas’ existing IT infrastructure - doing all the heavy lifting and bringing in new ideas all the time.





The new responsive system came to life using Lean principles and open source tools. The rich data management system meant that SPI Cinemas could leverage data like never before.