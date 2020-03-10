Established on December 9, 2005, Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank is the third local joint-stock rural commercial bank established in above-vice-provincial-level city after Beijing and Shanghai. Since its foundation, Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank has confirmed its market positioning as a “community retail bank." After several years of development, the major financial indicators of the bank have all reached advanced level among domestic small and medium-sized commercial banks.





In the context of constantly developing its mobile offerings, Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank adheres to a “User-Centric” philosophy. It has always been an important direction for Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank to enable users to have simple, convenient and user-friendly e-banking products.





Thoughtworks sorted out the three most common functions of mobile banking, namely “My Account," “Transfer and Remittance” and “Money Managements," with Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank and applied the method of lean design to improve the user experience design of the mobile app from visual and interaction aspects .





In the design process, Thoughtworks' experience designers adopted “Low Poly” style as the foundation to design icons and background on the basis of the “Bank of Fruits” concept proposed by Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank. It guarantees the flatness of the whole style and avoids monotony at the same time, thus achieving a balance between functionality and aesthetic appreciation.