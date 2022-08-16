Improving customer experiences with real-time insights



Running discovery and delivery in parallel allowed the team to learn from customers in real time, delivering business value while reducing the risks of releasing a new product. This in turn informed prioritization and uncovered useful insights. Some features that the team initially thought were critical for the minimum viable product, users were not concerned about. For example, users were satisfied with the basic categories and a text search tool over an advanced product filtering feature. Some other features were much more critical than the team initially thought, like moving products with arrow keys.