About Reece

Reece Group is a leading Australian distributor of plumbing, bathroom, waterworks and HVAC-R products to both commercial and residential customers. The Reece business began in 1919 when Harold Joseph Reece started selling hardware products out of the back of his truck. Today, Reece is a major public company with close to 850 branches and showrooms across Australia, New Zealand and the United States. Through its premium showrooms, Reece consultants bring expertise and experience to all projects, helping its customers access the right information and tools to create a bathroom better than imagined.

Thoughtworks received a prestigious Good Design Award Winner Accolade in Australia under the Digital Design category for Reece's Imagin3D™, alongside project partners Reece, Trout Creative Thinking and Resolve Insight.