For more than two decades, Hitnet has delivered vital health information and services, through their Hitnet Hubs, to remote First Nations communities and bridged the digital divide for those hardest to reach. As governments and organizations increasingly become digital-first, the digital gap has widened for many Australians who do not have access to the internet. Hitnet seeks to narrow, and eventually close, this gap.

Located in 40 sites across Australia, the Hitnet Hub is a touch screen kiosk with a built-in, free-to-use, Wi-Fi hotspot. Many are located in health center waiting rooms. Every Hub has its own locally-produced, culturally-specific video stories and content available on the ‘My Place’ channel, often in Indigenous languages.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Hitnet saw a significant reduction in the number of people accessing the Hubs. With many health centers limiting access or temporarily closing due to government-ordered lockdown, people weren’t able to get access to information through the Hub, including vital COVID-related information.

Hitnet partnered with Thoughtworks to develop the Hitnet mobile app. As digital literacy and digital inclusion has improved in many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities over the years, the idea for a mobile app was already on Hitnet’s technology roadmap but this plan was fast-tracked due to the pandemic.