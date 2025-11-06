Casas Bahia is one of Brazil’s largest retail chains, specializing in furniture and home appliances. Today it operates over 1,000 physical stores across the country, alongside its robust e-commerce platform.

As Casas Bahia has grown, so has the complexity of its systems and data landscape. This complexity began to create major challenges and bottlenecks for the company’s digital teams.

Challenge: Rising costs, complex pipelines and operational bottlenecks

A web of data pipelines spanning multiple diverse systems made routine management and upkeep slow and difficult. Complicated systems and capabilities also became very hard to scale, limiting the company’s ability to keep up with rising demand and ensure consistent performance.

As its operations expanded, costs had also begun to rise sharply. Plus, low opportunity for automation made it hard to realize any potential efficiency-boosting or cost-saving opportunities.

Together, these challenges left Casas Bahia unable to respond effectively to changing business and customer needs. With Black Friday — the most demanding day in retail — rapidly approaching, the team decided it was time to move to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and modernize its data infrastructure.

Solution: A seamless data lake migration to Google Cloud Platform



Casas Bahia’s primary objective was to seamlessly migrate its data lake and Databricks platform to Google Cloud Platform (GCP), with a focus on modernizing its data pipelines and increasing operational efficiency. After the team spoke to Google, they selected Thoughtworks as the ideal partner to support that journey.

A wide range of pipelines, workflows, integrations and automated tasks all had to be seamlessly shifted between the two cloud platforms, without causing major disruption to the company’s operations or introducing new risk. So, we began by mapping out a clear migration roadmap.

The first step in our roadmap was to assess all of the company’s existing solutions in the legacy cloud platform and map out equivalent components in GCP. This helped us create a vision of Casas Bahia’s new GCP environment. Next, we built a robust migration strategy to get there.

The company’s data lake, Databricks platform and pipelines were all migrated to Google Cloud Composer and Airflow. Validated workflows were put in place to help meet high standards for performance, security and reliability. We even migrated a legacy SAS machine learning (ML) platform to Databricks to reduce costs, enhance scalability and leverage modern AI and ML capabilities.

Crucially, the migration also needed to be completed quickly. To ensure Casas Bahia was ready for Black Friday, we used automated tools to accelerate pipeline migration. Casa Bahia’s Road Runner accelerator, supported by Thoughtworks, played a vital role in this — not only increasing the efficiency of the migration process and helping us deliver a future-ready infrastructure against the clock, but also standardizing workflows to ensure long-term reliability and scalability.