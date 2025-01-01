Sustainability and climate action

Our targets – currently being verified by SBTi – are to move to 100% renewable energy in our offices, reduce our absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 50% and our Scope 3 greenhouse emissions by 85% per headcount, all by 2030 from a 2019 base year. More details and definitions outlined below.

Beyond our own decarbonization journey, we’re developing solutions that allow our clients and partners to achieve their sustainability ambitions, for example our free, open-source tool, Cloud Carbon Footprint. Authentic to our long-term focus on improving the tech ecosystem for all, we’re helping teams to assess and mitigate the environmental impacts of digitalization.

Green Software Foundation: A new standard-bearer for sustainable tech

As the scope of what’s possible with software expands exponentially, so too does software’s energy intensity. The raw computing power needed to train neural networks or to fuel innovations like blockchain will be a significant driver of tech sector-led emissions that could account for up to 14% of the global carbon footprint by 2040, versus under 2% in 2007 [1].

More sustainable approaches to building software are urgently needed. But these, in turn, require new expertise, new best practices to follow and standards that measure performance in terms of the environment as well as efficiency.